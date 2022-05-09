NORTON -- Eight people, including a family of six, were displaced by two separate house fires within 5½ hours in the same area, fire officials said Monday.
A couple and their four children were forced out of their home at 25 Cobb St. about 3:30 a.m. Monday, Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said.
The first arriving firefighters saw heavy fire at the front of the raised ranch and had the blaze under control in about 10 minutes, Simmons said.
There were no injuries and the family was outside the home when firefighters arrived, according to the chief.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Norton police and fire officials and the state Fire Marshall’s office but does not appear to be suspicious, Simmons said.
The Red Cross arrived to assist the family.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to 11 Evergreen Road for a report of an electrical issue, fire Capt. Al Fuller said.
They found smoke inside the attic before discovering a fire in a void space above the ceiling and the roof.
The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes, Fuller said.
The single-story ranch was remodeled at some point and a second roof was added above the initial one, he said.
Two women who lived at the home and two pet dogs were not injured nor were any firefighters, Fuller said.
They will be staying with family, he said.
The damage to the house was estimated at $100,000.
In both blazes, firefighters from Mansfield, Attleboro, North Attleboro, Taunton and Easton assisted as well as the Mansfield Emergency Management Agency and local emergency management officials.