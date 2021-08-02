MANSFIELD — An 83-year-old local man suffered life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon when the bicycle he was riding collided with an SUV on Elm Street, officials said.
The victim was flown by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence after the 2:30 p.m. accident, which occurred in the area of 500 Elm St., near Camden Lane, police and fire officials said.
Police say the bicyclist was traveling west on Elm Street on the shoulder of the road. Several witnesses told investigators that he quickly darted across the road into the path of the eastbound SUV, according to a statement by Deputy Police Chief Michael Ellsworth.
The woman driving the SUV, also a local resident, braked and tried unsuccessfully to avoid the bicyclist, Ellsworth said.
The bicyclist was conscious and alert and talking to motorists and pedestrians who stopped to help him in addition to residents of nearby houses, according to Ellsworth.
An ambulance took the victim to Mansfield Airport to meet with a Boston Medflight helicopter that was stationed there at the time, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
Officer David Kinahan, an accident reconstruction expert, is investigating. Police said anyone with additional information about the accident can call Kinahan at 508-261-7033.
