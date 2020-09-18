SEEKONK — A Providence man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide for an accident last January in which three women were struck in a Route 6 shopping plaza, one of whom later died.
James McAleer, who was 76 at the time, is scheduled for arraignment Oct. 19 in Taunton District Court, a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said Friday.
On Jan. 2, McAleer hit the victims while backing up and struck another vehicle near Ocean State Job Lot, police said. One woman was pinned under the vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters who used airbags to lift the vehicle.
One of the victims, Robyn Leland, 72, of Bristol, died at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence on Feb. 18.
The accident has been under investigation by local and state police assigned to the district attorney’s office.
The case was presented last week at a hearing before a magistrate, who had the case under advisement before issuing the complaint.
McAleer was summonsed on charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said.
The two other women were injured and treated at the hospital, according to police.
