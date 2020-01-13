attleboro fire truck
ATTLEBORO -- An elderly woman drove into a garage behind St. John's Church Sunday after accidentally hitting the gas pedal instead of the brake, police said Monday.

The woman, whose name was not released, escaped injury but the garage at 6 Florence St. sustained damage, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.

The building inspector was notified of the accident shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The police chief said the woman was apparently on her way to St. John’s to attend Mass.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.

