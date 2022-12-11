FOXBORO -- An 88-year-old woman was killed in a crash in town Saturday evening, the Norfolk County District Attorney's office said.
The crash occurred around 6 p.m. near 192 Main St., temporarily closing part of Route 140 in both directions.
According to investigators, a Toyota Corolla heading north crossed the center line and hit another vehicle.
Olga Perry, who was driving the Toyota, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in hospital where she later died, according to the DA's office.
Investigators said the Foxboro resident was not wearing a seat belt. It's not clear if she suffered a medical issue before the collision.
The other driver did not require hospitalization.
The crash remains under investigation.