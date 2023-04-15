MANSFIELD — An 80-year-old man who was a passenger in a driver’s education car died following a crash at the high school Saturday morning.
John Masciarelli, who was sitting in the rear of the vehicle, appeared to have suffered a medical episode shortly after the collision, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton where he was pronounced dead about an hour after the accident, police and the district attorney’s office said.
Police Officer David Pepicelli radioed about 8:30 a.m. that he had come across the accident on East Street at the rear entrance to the school.
A gray Toyota Corolla with a Teachers Driving Academy sign on its roof sustained heavy damage to its right side, and a white Ford Explorer had front-end damage.
“As officers were assessing the vehicle occupants, an elderly male seat-belted in the rear passenger seat of the Corolla appeared to be in distress,” police said in a statement.
A juvenile permitted driver of the Corolla and a front seat passenger, a road test agent for the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, were also taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.
The driver of the Ford Explorer was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, in Attleboro, with minor injuries, they said.
The juvenile driving the Corolla as a student of the Teachers Driving Academy was cited for causing the accident when failing to yield to oncoming traffic, police said.
Local and state police were investigating the accident, and didn’t leave the scene until after noon on Saturday.
“Due to the unknown circumstances of the elderly male’s condition, the scene was secured and a request for an accident reconstructionist from the Massachusetts State Police was requested,” police said.
Because of the death, the district attorney’s office has assumed investigative authority.
Mansfield police detectives and state troopers from the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office Investigative Unit (CPAC) are working on the investigation.
There is a Teachers Driving Academy location in Mansfield at Qualters Middle School across from the high school.