REHOBOTH — An elderly man suffered fatal injuries and an elderly woman was also hurt in a car crash Wednesday that also involved a trash truck, officials said.
The accident occurred about noon at the intersection of Agricultural Avenue and Tremont Street.
The man, who was a passenger in the car, was unconscious and firefighters had to cut the roof off the vehicle to free him from the wreckage, according to officials.
Police said the man later died at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. The woman, who was driving the car, was also taken to the hospital. Her condition was not available.
Police did not state the relationship between the man and woman or give their names, but a person at the scene who knew them said the man was in his 80s as is the woman. The person said they were on their way to LaSallette Shrine in Attleboro from their home on Agricultural Avenue when the crash occurred.
The car, which was heavily damaged, went off the road into a wooded area near the intersection.
The occupants of the trash truck appeared to be uninjured, according to police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Officer Kandice Lague and Detective Paul McGovern.
They are being assisted by troopers with the state police collision analysis and reconstruction section and state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
State police crime scene services investigators and the state police commercial motor vehicle enforcement section are also assisting.
