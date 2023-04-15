MANSFIELD -- An 80-year-old man who was a passenger in a driver's education car involved in an accident at the high school Saturday morning has died, authorities said.
John Masciarelli was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, police and the Bristol County District Attorney's office said.
Police Officer David Pepicelli radioed about 8:30 a.m. that he had come across the accident on East Street at the rear entrance to the school.
A gray Toyota Corolla with a Teachers Driving Academy sign on its roof sustained heavy damage to its right side, and a white Ford Explorer had front-end damage.
"As officers were assessing the vehicle occupants, an elderly male seat belted in the rear passenger seat of the Corolla appeared to be in distress," police said in a statement.
A juvenile permitted driver of the Corolla and a front seat passenger, a road test agent for the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, were also taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.
The driver of the Ford Explorer was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro, with minor injuries, they said.
The juvenile driving the Corolla as a student of the Teachers Driving Academy was cited for causing the accident when failing to yield to oncoming traffic, police said.
Mansfield Police and State Police were investigating the accident, and didn't leave the scene until after noon.
"Due to the unknown circumstances of the elderly male’s condition, the scene was secured and a request for an accident reconstructionist from the Massachusetts State Police was requested," police said.
Because of the death, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office has assumed investigative authority.
Detectives from Mansfield Police and state troopers from the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office Investigative Unit (CPAC) are working on the investigation.
There is a Teachers Driving Academy location in Mansfield at Qualters Middle School across from the high school.