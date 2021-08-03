MANSFIELD — An 83-year-old bicyclist injured in a collision with an SUV on Monday has been released from the hospital, police said.
The Mansfield resident was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence by medical helicopter with what police feared were life-threatening injuries.
However, he was released with what ultimately were minor injuries, Deputy Police Chief Michael Ellsworth said Tuesday.
His name was not released.
Police say witnesses told investigators the bicyclist went into the path of the SUV in the area of 500 Elm St.
The local woman driving the SUV was unable to avoid the collision, according to police.
