ATTLEBORO — An elderly North Attleboro woman was placed on probation Friday after apologizing to the parents of an 18-year-old motorcyclist killed in an accident on Route 1 in 2019.
Louise F. Thomas, 76, of the Water’s Edge Estate mobile home park on Route 1, pleaded guilty in Attleboro District Court to driving negligently so as to endanger.
The charge was reduced from motor vehicle homicide in a joint recommendation to the judge by prosecutors and Thomas’ lawyer, Joshua Werner of Easton.
Judge Robert Harnais placed Thomas on probation for two years, as recommended by the lawyers, and prohibited her from driving a motor vehicle.
Thomas was turning left from Route 1 North into her mobile home park on June 30, 2019 when she collided with a motorcycle heading south on Route 1 that was operated by Shawn Jerauld of Attleboro.
Jerauld died at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, according to police.
Thomas, who was also treated at the hospital, was also found responsible on a civil offense of failing to yield the right of way at an intersection.
A prosecutor said speed was not a factor and that Jerauld’s parents agreed with the disposition of the case.
Werner and Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa said the accident was a tragedy.
Werner read a statement to the court from Thomas in which she apologized and asked the family for forgiveness.
“The pain of losing a child is the worst thing a parent should have to go through,” the statement said.
Jerauld had a passion for motorcycles, BMX bikes and his family and at the time of the accident was planning on returning to night school in Attleboro to obtain his high school diploma, family members said.
