NORTH ATTLEBORO — National politics intruded — briefly — into a local state Senate race Tuesday night.
Both incumbent Rebecca Rausch, 41, a Needham Democrat, and Matt Kelly, 42, her GOP challenger, were asked at a televised debate on North Attleboro cable TV who they were supporting for president and why.
Rausch promptly answered that she had already cast her ballot for her party’s standard bearers, former vice president Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris. Kelly declined to answer.
A town council member in Franklin, Kelly said, “I think what we need to do is take national politics out of our state and our communities and focus on what’s important: bringing local aid to our communities.”
Raush said it was “unfortunate” that Kelly refused to answer because there’s a connection between national, state and local politics.
“Part of the reason our state is struggling is because the federal government has not released any relief funds,” Rausch said.
The question, drafted in advance by Sun Chronicle columnist Mike Kirby “playing the role of instigator,” according to moderator Peter Gay, was part of the nearly hour-long debate between the freshman lawmaker and her Republican opponent.
It was held with social distancing in mind, the candidates separated in the cable TV studio. Questions from the panelists — Kirby and fellow columnist Bill Gouveia and North Star Reporter editor Max Bowen — were submitted in advance and read by Gay.
The excursion into the presidential campaign aside, the debate focused mostly on state issues impacting the Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex Senate district, which includes all or part of the communities of Attleboro, Norfolk, North Attleboro, Plainville and Wrentham.
The candidates staked out different views on the economy, reproductive rights and other issues.
Kelly said Raush favored tax increases that would hurt small business in the midst of a pandemic-fueled recession. She argued that getting out of a recession requires infusing “funds in our state and local economy.”
Rausch has a 100 percent rating from the liberal group Progressive Massachusetts and only a 14 percent score from the conservative Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance after her first term in office. She argued that raising the corporate tax level back to 9 percent could raise $375 million a year to help local economies and small businesses.
Kelly said that Massachusetts has a history of basing its plans on tax hikes.
“Now is not the time to raise taxes,” he said, criticizing Rausch for focusing on a national agenda. He said he’d work to craft a state budget that is fiscally responsible and still meets the needs of local communities.
Rausch challenged Kelly to commit to protecting reproductive rights in Massachusetts, an issue on which she said she has been a leader.
Kelly said that Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case that overturned laws outlawing abortion, is the “law of the land.” But he said he disagrees with legislation currently on Beacon Hill that would allow minors to terminate a pregnancy without parental consent.
Kelly who has teen daughters, said “a 13-year-old can have an abortion without the consent of a parent or guardian and I can’t allow that to be something I can live with.”
Raush replied that “some kids can’t go to their parents.”
Kelly said area communities have lost hundreds of thousands in state aid over the last two years. Raucsh countered that the state had level-funded state aid in the midst of the economic crisis and that during her term “hundreds of millions of dollars have come back to this district.”
Asked to grade the performance of Gov. Charlie Baker during the pandemic, Rausch gave the state’s chief executive “a B-minus.” While she said there were good things the Republican governor has done, there should have been clearer guidance for schools, something that’s needed now.
Kelly said it’s too early to give the governor a final grade. “It’s up to the voters to grade him,” he said.
The debate will be rebroadcast on North Attlelboro cable and other local cable stations in the district through Nov. 3.
