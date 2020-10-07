NORTH ATTLEBORO — As fellow town council members, Adam Scanlon and John Simmons don’t normally tussle publicly over issues.
That changed Tuesday night when they met as candidates for state representative in an hour-long televised debate at North TV’s cable studios.
Scanlon, 24, who won last month’s Democratic primary, and Simmons, 45, who stepped in as the GOP candidate after Michael Lennox withdrew from the race due to health concerns, disagreed on several points.
They included who would be more effective in garnering state aid for the district, the “progressive” legislative agenda, and even who has the better claim on the legacy of retiring state Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro, who has represented the district for nearly 20 years.
But both men, North Attleboro natives, agreed that the next person to hold the 14th Bristol District seat will have to be able to work with members of both parties on Beacon Hill, and they pledged “transparency” in office.
The candidates — seated 6 feet apart — first answered a series of questions drafted in advance by Sun Chronicle columnists Mike Kirby and Bill Gouveia and North Star Reporter editor Max Bowen. They were read by debate moderator Peter Gay, executive director of the cable outlet.
That was followed by the candidates questioning one another directly.
Simmons said he would “bring a mature, balanced voice” to the Statehouse with an emphasis on local control. Scanlon, said his vision was “fighting for equity for all different fronts for all people.”
On local aid, Scanlon — who has touted his endorsements from organized labor and fellow Democrats — said it would be an advantage for the area to have a member of the majority party representing it. He pointed out that in the most recent economic development bill “North Attleboro didn’t get any earmarks.”
Simmons — who, if elected, would be one of 31 Republicans in the 160 member House — countered that people are weary of partisan politics.
“They want answers, they want help... We have received earmarks for our pool, charities and children programs,” he said, adding he would continue Poirier’s bipartisan efforts.
“I’ll work to revise the funding formula to make sure that our local governments get the funding they need,” Simmons said.
While the council colleagues were unfailingly courteous to one another, there were some sharp exchanges.
Simmons chided Scanlon for allowing his supporters to make online comments slamming Poirier’s representation of the district and alleged failure to secure state aid, even though Scanlon has cited the veteran Republican representative as a mentor.
Scanlon said that, while he doesn’t endorse every supporter’s view, the town has not gotten its fair share of local aid and “could have fought for more local funding.
“That’s our tax dollars going to another community. We need to bring some of that back.”
Scanlon criticized his fellow councilor for not bringing forward legislation and missing, he said, 17 percent of meetings.
“I’ve never missed a meeting,” he said. “I will always be someone on Beacon Hill that advances legislation to get things done.”
Simmons, in an email Wednesday, noted that he serves on a number of subcommittees at the request of council President Keith Lapointe and those responsibilities sometimes overlapped.
“...I had to choose which meetings to attend on a few occasions. Any other absences were, with President Lapointe’s prior knowledge, missed due to illness or important family obligations,” he said.
Citing Scanlon’s support of higher corporate taxes and a public option on health care, among other stands, Simmons asked, “Is there any policy being pushed by the progressive left that you actually oppose?”
Scanlon said that while he supported some aspects of the progressive agenda, he also backed local law enforcement.
“I don’t run on political rhetoric,” he said.
Simmons critiqued some of those positions and said the district was more middle of the road.
“You focus on the middle because that’s where you live,” he said.
Gay noted in his opening remarks that such debates are usually held closer to Election Day, but with early and mail-in voting, the decision was made to stage it earlier.
