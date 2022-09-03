With state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, running for the state Senate seat now held by Becca Rausch, two Democrats are vying to replace him on Beacon Hill.
Kevin Kalkut of Norfolk and Steve Teehan of Medfield are on Tuesday’s primary ballot to represent the 9th Norfolk District.
Kalkut, 39, is in his fourth year on the Norfolk Select Board and previously served two years as its chairman.
He pledges to ensure state-funding commitments are kept to lessen impact on taxpayers and strive to preserve the rural appeal of communities while planning for growth. He also advocates strengthening school systems, increasing government transparency, and enhancing engagement with residents and businesses.
“It has been a privilege to serve my community of Norfolk and implement strategic initiatives that have directly impacted our town for the past two terms,” Kalkut said. “I’m eager to continue to make forward progress on several key district-wide issues and ensure that all residents are proud to call the 9th district their home for years to come.”
Kalkut also represents Norfolk on the Norfolk County Advisory Committee and had been a member of the planning board.
Teehan, 31, is a union carpenter and served as chief of staff to Sen. Walter Timilty, D-Milton, during Timilty’s tenure in the House.
Teehan’s campaign has been focusing on early education and childcare, the opioid epidemic and senior housing.
“As a lifelong resident of the 9th Norfolk District, I am abundantly aware of the issues that are important to our communities,” Teehan said. “My lived experience working construction as a commercial carpenter has given me an intimate understanding of the needs and values of the working families of this district. As a former Statehouse staffer, I possess the skill set necessary to deliver on day one for our communities.”
The district includes Norfolk, Plainville, Wrentham and parts of Medfield, Millis and Walpole.
There’s one Republican candidate for the seat, Marcus Vaughn of Wrentham.
Dooley, who has been in the office since 2014, is unopposed in the Republican primary and will take on Rausch, D-Needham, in November.