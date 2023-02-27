ATTLEBORO -- The city election commission has voted 4-0 to proceed as scheduled with a special election Tuesday to select a new mayor, despite the threat of a snowstorm.
The commission heard arguments Monday morning that it would be safer to postpone the election because of the predicted snow and rain. The storm forecast overnight Monday into Tuesday is expected to drop between 5 to inches of snow in the area, the most significant amount this winter.
Officials at a morning commission meeting urged voters to delay going to the polls until later in the day if possible rather than cast ballots in the early morning when the storm is predicted to be worse. The polls are open from 7 a.m to 8 p.m.
Fire Chief Scott LaChance told the commission he thought the election should be postponed so elderly voters will not be on the roads during the storm.
City Councilor Peter Blais made the same argument.
"I only see pluses in postponing," he said. "It would be an injustice to senior citizens to put them out in the street in bad weather."
But a postponement would require a city council emergency vote and a court order.
Public works Superintendent Mike Tyler told the commission his snow removal crews could handle the storm.
He also said postponement is not a guarantee of better weather because there is always a chance there could be another storm.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the storm is not predicted to be a large one so voting should proceed as scheduled.
Election commission member Henry Reiley said voters knew an election in February came with the threat of bad weather and had the opportunity to vote early to avoid any potential storm.
Acting City Council President Todd Kobus said the city should take extra steps to make the roads safe and that the word should go out to voters that it would be better if they went to the polls later in the day.
Election commission member Michael Murphy said the storm is not expected to be too big so the city could handle it.
The special election will select a replacement for former Mayor Paul Heroux who resigned to become Bristol County sheriff.
The candidates are Timothy Barone, former City Councilor John Davis, City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone and acting Mayor Jay DiLisio.
DiLisio, Davis and DeSimone all attended the meeting and said they were in agreement the election should be held as scheduled despite the prospect of snow.
"We're hardy New Englanders," DeSimone said.