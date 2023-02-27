City Hall Exterior
ATTLEBORO -- The city election commission has voted 4-0 to proceed as scheduled with a special election Tuesday to select a new mayor, despite the threat of a snowstorm.

The commission heard arguments Monday morning that it would be safer to postpone the election because of the predicted snow and rain. The storm forecast overnight Monday into Tuesday is expected to drop between 5 to inches of snow in the area, the most significant amount this winter.