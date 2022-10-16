ATTLEBORO — Nov. 8 is Election Day, but the ways of voting have changed and Leslie Veiga, the city’s election office administrator, wants to make sure city voters know what they have to do to make sure their votes count.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 29, 10 days before the state election.
The law has changed that timeline — it used to be 20 days — so now there’s more time to register.
The election office is open to 5 p.m. on that day.
The biggest change came with mail-in balloting.
The state sent mail-in applications to every registered voter last month.
Veiga said her office was deluged with more than 6,200 requests for mail-in ballots for the upcoming state election.
Each mail-in ballot costs the city 81 cents to mail, for a total price tag of $5,022.
The state foots the bill for the returns, which will cost less because the envelope is lighter.
As of Sept. 4, there were 32,896 registered voters in the city, so the number of mail-in requests equaled about 19% of all voters, or nearly one-fifth of the voting population.
What that means for election office workers is clear, Veiga said.
“At the polls it gets easier and in the office it gets harder,” she said.
More work in the office, of course, requires more workers.
To push out the 6,200 mailings, Veiga said she recruits 10 poll workers to help with the load.
“There are 10 seasonal, part-time people who I used for an average of eight days each,” she said. “Some six, some four, some all eight days. Usually four hours per day.”
Veiga said she hasn’t done a cost analysis yet, but it’s on her to-do list.
The massive number of mail-in requests is much greater than the typical number of absentee ballot requests.
Even during presidential elections, the number of absentee ballots requested rarely rises above 1,200.
Voter turnout for midterm state elections in Attleboro usually run about 50% in Attleboro.
The last five mid-term elections have run from 45.35% to 53.66%, with an average of 49.96%.
So, if all 6,200 voters returned their ballots, the remaining 31% would be showing up for early voting or at the polls on Election Day.
Either way, turnout on Election Day will be reduced.
For context, presidential elections run at about a 70% turnout and city elections run at about a 30% turnout.
For weeks, Veiga’s office was a bee hive of activity getting the 6,200 envelopes in which the ballots would be sent, ready to mail.
Office workers had to print labels and then apply the labels, put return envelopes into the envelopes to be mailed and then wait for the ballots to come in from the state to insert and mail them.
Most got mailed on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12, nearly one-month prior to election day.
And as of Friday, a few ballots had trickled back in.
How many will come back is anyone’s guess at this point.
During the primary in September, the election office mailed out about 4,000 ballots and just 2,200, or about 55%, were returned.
But Veiga said the percent will likely be higher for the general election because more people vote in the generals than primaries.
For those voting by mail, there are important steps to be taken.
First the completed ballot must be enclosed in the brown envelope which comes to the voter in a larger white envelope.
That brown envelope must be sealed and signed on the front where indicated.
If the envelope is not signed, the ballot will not be counted.
The election office will send another ballot to the person who failed to sign so they have a second chance to vote.
And, believe it or not, sometimes the voter forgets to send the ballot.
And sometimes the voter sends the ballot without the brown envelope, which is required.
So, as a result, there are three bins set up in the election office to receive unsigned envelopes, envelopes without ballots and ballots without envelopes.
The signature is important because it’s a sworn affidavit that confirms the voter is registered and the voter is who he or she claims to be and that the voter will not cast a ballot in any other municipality.
Illegal voting is punishable by a fine of not more than $10,000 and imprisonment of not more than five years or both.
Applications for a mail-in ballot must be received by 5 p.m., Nov. 1.
Ballots returned by mail must be received by 5 p.m., Nov. 12, but they must be postmarked on or before Nov. 8.
If they are not postmarked by election day they won’t be counted.
Ballots returned in person to the election office or to the drop box at the Pine Street entrance of city hall, must meet the 8 p.m. deadline on Nov. 8.
Mail-in ballots cannot be returned to precincts, they have to go to city hall.
When mail-in ballots are received at the election office they are time-stamped and sorted by precinct.
At some point, they are fed through a tabulator and the results are recorded on a computer disc.
The results are not known to anyone until they are tabulated along with results from the polls on Nov. 8.
Voters can also vote early in city hall at 77 Park St.
Early voting runs for two weeks and begins on on Saturday, Oct. 22, and runs through Friday, Nov. 4.
On Saturdays and Sundays the voting hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., respectively.
Monday through Friday the voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
And for those who prefer to vote the traditional way on Election Day, that option is still available.
Polls open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 8 and close at 8 p.m.
“It’s still a popular choice,” Veiga said. “It’s going to be that way forever no matter what new-fangled way they come up with. People still like to vote on Election Day.”
For more information email elections@cityofattleboro.us or call 508-223-2222, extension 3272 or go to cityofattleboro.us/359/Election-Office