City Hall Ballots
Early voting ballots, sealed in envelopes, are stacked in a bin waiting to be checked in and processed at Attleboro City Hall during election season in October 2020 — which was the height of the pandemic.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Nov. 8 is Election Day, but the ways of voting have changed and Leslie Veiga, the city’s election office administrator, wants to make sure city voters know what they have to do to make sure their votes count.

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 29, 10 days before the state election.

