There’s still some education needed for voters who choose to participate in mail-in balloting.
Almost 3%, (2.78%) of those mailing their ballots in Attleboro for the Nov. 8 state election did not follow instructions.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
There’s still some education needed for voters who choose to participate in mail-in balloting.
Almost 3%, (2.78%) of those mailing their ballots in Attleboro for the Nov. 8 state election did not follow instructions.
But on a positive note, that means about 97% did.
Here’s the breakdown for the city.
There were 68 ballots returned with no inner envelope which is crucial because that’s where the voter signs swearing that he or she is who he or she says he or she is. Those ballots were not counted.
Another 97 ballots were returned with the inner envelope, but the voter did not sign it. Those ballots also were not counted.
Another 20 ballots were received too late to be counted. They were received after Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.
And another three mail-in ballots were received with the wrong ballot enclosed.
How can that be?
The ballot enclosed was the state primary ballot that must have been lying around someone’s home and got stuffed into the envelope by accident and, of course, those ballots were not counted.
In addition, another 37 ballots could not be delivered to the voters because the addresses were wrong.
Whoever applied for the mail-in ballot had apparently moved between the application and the delivery date of the ballot.
Leslie Veiga, the city’s election administrator, said those who filed incorrectly were given a second chance to vote.
“A lot of them did get a second chance and a good number of the second ballots were returned,” she said.
And yes, some made mistakes on the second chance as well, but the number was smaller — less than five — she said.
Those people got a third chance and last time to vote, Veiga said.
All told, 6,749 Attleboro voters chose to mail-in their ballots for the state election.
Out of the 15,456 registered voters who cast ballots in the state election, that number equals 43.66%.
Meanwhile, the 15,456 voters who cast ballots equal 46.71% of the city’s 33,091 registered voters.
In the 2018 state election, 15,986 people voted, which equals 53.96%. That number is 530 more than voted on Nov. 8.
But on Nov. 8, there were 3,470 more registered voters in Attleboro than in 2018, so the percentage voting is a lot lower even though the numbers of those voting are fairly close.
In neighboring communities, the story with mail-in ballots was often similar.
According to Pat Dolan, election coordinator for the town’s election commission, North Attleboro mailed out a little under 5,400 ballots and all but 817 were returned. (A total of 11,420 votes were cast in the November election, 51.03% of the town’s registered voters.)
Of the mail in votes, 142 were rejected for various reasons:
Other votes were rejected for a variety of reasons. One voter had mailed in September’s primary ballot instead of the November one.
One envelope did not have a ballot in it.
In another case, the voter had died before receiving the ballot. Five voters needed replacement ballots.
Dolan said many of the voters whose ballots were rejected — although not those who had voted early or whose ballots were received late — were sent a second ballot and were able to vote.
In Mansfield, the total number of vote by mail requests was 5,606, with the overall turnout by mail and in person at 10,232 residents.
“I would estimate there were approximately 100-150 that either forgot to sign the envelope, gave us a wrong address (i.e. dorms), not enclosing the inner envelope etc.,” Town Clerk Marianne Staples said by email.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.