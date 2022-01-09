NORTH ATTLEBORO — It may look like winter outside, but the town’s board of election commissioners is already thinking spring.
Nomination papers for the seven local government offices — including two school committee spots — on the ballot in the April 5 town election are available at the commission’s office in town hall. Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. is the last day to take out papers.
The papers — with a minimum of 25 signatures of registered voters — must be returned by 5 p.m. on Feb. 15 for signatures to be certified for candidates’ names to appear on the ballot. March 3 is the deadline to withdraw a name or file an objection.
Ballot position will be determined by a drawing at a date to be announced.
Up for re-election this year are:
- Electric commissioners Steven M. Cabral and John M. Gould.
- Board of public works members Daniel Donovan (who was appointed to serve out an unexpired term last year) and Anthony S. Rinaldi Jr.
- Park Commissioner Paul M. Rofino.
- School committee members Ethan P. Hamilton, who is currently serving as the board’s chairman, and John Edward Costello.
All of the offices on the April ballot this year are for three-year terms.
March 1 is the deadline to submit ballot questions to the election office and March 16 is the final day to register to vote in the town election. April 4 at noon is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot.
Polls at North Attleboro High School will be open April 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The election commission is also reminding candidates in last year’s town election that campaign finance reports are due Jan. 20. Forms must be filed even if a candidate did not raise or spend funds or is an incumbent. Copies of the forms, both for those who had no expenses and those who did, are available on the commission’s website at www.nattleboro.com/election-commission.
Questions? Contact the elections office at 508-699-0106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.