ATTLEBORO — The city’s election season got off to a quick start this week with 16 candidates pulling nomination papers, including Mayor Paul Heroux.
There are 24 positions to be filled. Each has a two-year term.
Heroux, who will be seeking a third term, and James K. Poore, a first-time candidate for mayor, both took out papers for the corner office.
Heroux has said he won’t seek more than three terms.
Previously, Poore had two unsuccessful runs for the Ward 1 city council seat.
City Clerk Steve Withers is not running for reelection so council Vice President Kate Jackson, a seven-term councilor currently representing Ward 4, has decided to seek the job. Laurie Sawyer, a member of the city’s Council on Human Rights, also wants the position.
Incumbent City Collector Zaida Keefer is seeking her second term and incumbent City Treasurer Laura L.Gignac is looking for her fourth.
Four of the five incumbent at-large city councilors also pulled papers.
They are Richard J. Conti, seeking a seventh term; Cathleen DeSimone, a second term; James J. DiLisio, a fifth term; and Ty Waterman, a second term.
Peter Blais, the longest serving member of the council with 11 terms, is the fifth at-large incumbent.
He has not taken out papers yet.
Ward 3 councilor Todd Kobus, Ward 5 councilor Laura Dolan and Ward 6 councilor Diana Holmes all pulled papers.
They are seeking their third terms.
Political newcomer Michael Angelo of Spruce Lane took out nomination papers for the Ward 4 council seat being vacated by Jackson.
Meanwhile, two newcomers took out papers for school board seats.
Chris Frappier of Orange Street and Benjamin Grzyb of Phillips Street pulled papers for Ward 5 and Ward 6, respectively.
A preliminary election will be held on Sept. 21 if needed.
The city election will be held on Nov. 2.
