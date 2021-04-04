Attleboro area residents head to the polls Monday for three annual town elections, with the highlight election in Plainville involving a $1.95 million Proposition 2 1/2 budget override.
Voters also face decisions on candidate races in Wrentham and Seekonk.
Voting in all three towns runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Plainville’s 7,010 registered voters cast ballots at the public safety building behind town hall and the library on South Street (Route 1A).
In Wrentham, voting for the town’s 9,434 registered voters is in Delaney Elementary School on Taunton Street.
And in Seekonk, the town’s 11,334 registered voters head to the high school on Arcade Avenue for their civic duty.
PlainvilleFor the second time in less than a year, Plainville residents are deciding whether to increase their taxes for town and school services.
The $1.95 million override of the state’s tax levy-limiting law would restore what officials say are critical positions and services in school and town departments.
Approval is projected to increase property taxes about $115 per quarter of the fiscal year starting July 1 for the owner of an average $401,000 single-family home, town officials say.
The budget request follows voters overwhelmingly opposing a $3.25 million override last June that led to substantial reductions in the town government and school budgets, including many employee layoffs.
This year’s budget was reduced by roughly $4.6 million from what was needed to preserve services, town officials point out.
Local officials also stress the town needs a more reliable revenue stream than tapping one-time money sources such as fees from building permits and reserve funds to balance the budget.
A second ballot question asks voters to approve a revised town charter — the guide for town government — which residents previously supported at town meeting.
There is just one contest in the election. Fire Chief Justin Alexander and finance committee member Christopher Desprez are vying for a five-year seat on the planning board held by Rachel Benson, Wrentham’s town planner who chose not to run.
Alexander is leaving to become fire chief in Easton but intends to remain a resident. If Desprez wins, he will have to step down from the finance board.
No one pulled nomination papers for the four-year housing authority position held by Jean Anzalone, and that opening can be filled by a write-in candidate.
Wrentham
In Wrentham, voters will be deciding on two races — three-way contests for board of selectmen and local school board.
Selectman and former police chief James Anderson, Christopher Gallo and Timothy Konowitz are running for two, three-year selectmen seats.
For two three-year seats on the local school committee, candidates are Philip Jordan, Erin Greaney and Michael Crotty.
Write-in candidates can fill two seats on the planning board, and one seat each on the board of health, board of assessors, and library trustees.
Seekonk
Over in Seekonk, the election features a contest for two selectmen seats.
Competing along with incumbents David Viera and board vice chairman Christopher Zorra for the three-year terms are former fire chief Michael Healy, former selectman Nelson Almeida and water commissioner Doug Brown.
Jeffery Starr Mararian is running as a write-in candidate for selectmen and water commission. Joseph Chauvin is on the ballot for the one water commission seat.
No one took out nomination papers for a five-year planning board seat, two-year assessor seat and five-year housing authority spot, and those can be filled by write-in candidates.
