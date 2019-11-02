FOXBORO — An electrical contractor already in prison for possessing child pornography will have to serve additional time.
Darin McNeil, 50, of Taunton, recently pleaded guilty to hiding a video recording device in the employee bathroom at a local daycare center last year.
He will have to serve an additional year on top of the three- to five-year prison term he received in April for possessing child porn and exhibiting a child in the nude, according to Fall River Superior Court records.
His case was scheduled for a jury trial later this month but it was brought forward for a change of plea in August, according to records.
McNeil, the father of two teenagers, pleaded guilty in Dedham Superior Court to charges related to his arrest May 18, 2018 at the Learning Experience, 121 Main St., Foxboro.
The arrest came after a worker found a spy pen recording device in an employee bathroom. The videos contained images of women but no children, according to court records.
Police seized other spy pen cameras from McNeil and on one of the devices they found a video showing a naked young girl — who was later identified by police — emerging from the shower at his home. That evidence led to the child pornography case he was sentenced for in April.
Upon his release from prison, McNeil will be on probation with GPS bracelet for three years with conditions prohibiting him from having contact with minors. He must also register as a sex offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.