NORTON — Investigators believe an electrical problem caused a fire that heavily damaged a historic home on Old Taunton Avenue last Friday, but the blaze is still under investigation.
Deputy Fire Chief Benton Keene also said Thursday that the two-alarm fire at 206 Old Taunton Ave. was accidental. The home was undergoing extensive renovations at the time.
A neighbor reported the fire about 7:35 p.m. last Friday.
The two-story cape, built in 1850, is located in a wooded area near New Testament Christian School and Woodward Forest.
It took firefighters over two hours to extinguish most of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.