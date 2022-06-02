MANSFIELD -- Investigators have concluded an undetermined electrical issue caused the fire Wednesday that displaced 20 people at Station Pointe Apartments, the fire chief said Thursday.
The two-alarm fire started in a closet in a ground-floor apartment at 1713 Francis Ave. but the exact cause is undetermined, Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
The fire displaced an elderly disabled woman who lived in the ground-floor apartment and 19 other people in seven adjacent apartments, he said.
No residents or firefighters were injured in the blaze but a police officer was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for possible smoke inhalation.
The woman’s apartment was gutted and will cost up to an estimated $200,000 to repair, Desrosiers said.
Firefighters kept the blaze contained to her apartment but the other apartments sustained smoke and water damage.
The fire was investigated by local fire and police officials and the state Fire Marshal’s office.