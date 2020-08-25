SEEKONK -- A fire at a house on Newman Avenue Monday afternoon was caused by an electrical issue and was limited to the garage attached to the home, a fire official said Tuesday.
The smoky fire at 95 Newman Ave., which had been smoldering before the homeowner came home and found it, was put out in about 10 minutes, Capt. Sandra Lowery said.
Smoke had gotten into the house but firefighters checking the home found that fire did not spread into the dwelling, Lowery said.
Heavy smoke was reported coming from the garage when firefighters were called about 3:25 p.m. Monday.
A motorcycle and a car were not damaged and were removed from the garage so firefighters could extinguish the fire, Lowery said.
No injuries were reported.
Police closed Newman Avenue between Arcade Avenue and the northern end of West Avenue for about 45 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.