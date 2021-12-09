NORTH ATTLEBORO — An electrician suffered a “flash burn” to his face while working on an electrical box at an auto dealership Thursday, officials said.
The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
The injuries were serious but not life-threatening, North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
The accident happened just before 10 a.m. at the Carmax auto dealership at Route 1 and Draper Avenue, according to fire officials.
Coleman said there was no fire as a result of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.