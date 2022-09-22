ATTLEBORO — On Wednesday, National Grid announced a residential rate increase of 64% starting on Nov.1.
Area communities affected by the increase are Attleboro, Norton, Rehoboth and Seekonk.
“With prices for natural gas, which drive electricity costs, significantly higher this winter due to global conflict, inflation and high demand, electricity rates for National Grid customers that take Basic Service will increase starting Nov. 1,” the announcement, which was posted at nationalgridus.com, said.
The bill for a typical residential customer who uses 600 kWhs (kilowatt hours) a month will increas from $179 last winter of 2021-2022 to $293 this one.
“Winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates, due to the high demand for natural gas,” the press release said. “To help minimize bill impacts this winter season, National Grid worked to keep the delivery portion of the bill essentially flat, which is the portion of the bill that pays for the infrastructure to safely and reliably deliver electricity to our 1.3 million customers.”
In Mansfield, electric rates went up effective Sept. 1.
Once again energy costs were to blame.
“Energy market prices continue to climb at an excessive rate, a factor of about five times as compared to the same energy (prices) in the fall of 2021,” the utility said in a “Rate Alert” on mansfieldelectric.com.
“Due to rapid climb of these power prices along with the expansive electrical load growth of the town of Mansfield, Mansfield Electric is required to raise rates once again to recapture lost power production costs,” it said.
The rate increase in Mansfield was 69%. The numbers rose over five months from April 1 to Sept. 1.
The biggest rate hike came after the July billing period when the cost went from $152 to $218 on a bill for 1,200 kWhs, a 43% hike.
The five-month overall increase was even greater.
For example a residential customer who used 1,200 kWhs prior to April 1 paid $129 for the month.
After Sept. 1 that bill rose to $218 for a total increase of 69%.
A residential customer who used 750 kWhs prior to April 1 paid $81 for the month. After Sept. 1 they will pay $137.
The increase for a residential customer who uses 250 kWhs is slightly less at 67%.
That person paid $30 prior to April 1 and $50 after Sept. 1.
Small commercial customers will get a rate increase of about 57%.
For example a business using 3,000 kWhs a month had a bill of $386 prior to April 1, but will have a bill of $605 as of Sept. 1.
Large commercial customers got rate increases from 48% to 74%.
North Attleboro Electric Company did not immediately return a call requesting comment.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
