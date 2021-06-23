FOXBORO — Elton John’s farewell tour will be coming to Gillette Stadium next year.
The legendary musician, whose career spans over five decades and is one of rock and roll’s best-selling artists, will play July 28, 2022 at the stadium.
Tickets go on sale June 30. They can be purchased through his website.
““I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career,” he said in an announcement on social media Wednesday.
The North American portion of Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour begins a few days earlier, on July 15, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Fans can also see him at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Nissan Stadium in Nashville; and Minute Maid Park in Houston.
The North American segment of the tour ends with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 19-20, 2022.
Elton John’s shows there will commemorate his iconic performance at the venue in October 1975, the year the performer became a superstar.
“This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows,” he said.
The tour will also make stops in major European cities such as Milan, Liverpool and Paris.
