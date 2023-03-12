SEEKONK — Town employees and departments haven’t been receiving some outside emails since early February.
“The sender may receive an undeliverable message or in some instances no notification that their email has not been delivered,” town officials said. “Our IT consultant is working on the issue, however we have not been able to identify why emails are not being received.
“We have been able to backtrack and identify that the first identified date of an issue was Feb. 10,” officials added.
Those who have sent an email from that time on and haven’t received a response are advised to call the appropriate department, or use the staff directory at www.seekonk-ma.gov/directory.aspx by locating the appropriate board, committee, department, or individual and using one of the contact forms.
“We apologize for the inconvenience, however we have no way of identifying which emails have not come through,” officials said.