Seekonk Town Hall file photo

Seekonk Town Hall employees have been experiencing email trouble.

 Sun Chronicle file photo/

SEEKONK — Town employees and departments haven’t been receiving some outside emails since early February.

“The sender may receive an undeliverable message or in some instances no notification that their email has not been delivered,” town officials said. “Our IT consultant is working on the issue, however we have not been able to identify why emails are not being received.