NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Emerald Square, the area's 30-year-old retail hub and the town's largest taxpayer, has been placed in receivership by a federal court.
However, the new management installed at the Route 1 mall is expressing confidence about its future as the holiday shopping season approaches.
"We want to assure shoppers that Emerald Square is open for business," Kenneth Hamilton, site manager for JLL-Retail, the mall's new manager, said Friday.
JLL-Retail, headquartered in Chicago, was installed as property managers by the District Court of Massachusetts while a new owner is sought. It is part of a multi-national and multi-billion dollar real estate management firm, and the largest third party management team in the country.
Hamilton noted his boss, Greg Malloney, "is a very skilled managing leasing agent" for malls. One of the company specialties, Hamilton noted, "is on shopping centers in a certain amount of distress."
Emerald Square would qualify. Unlike some regional malls, Emerald Square still has its anchors, Macy’s, Penney’s and Sears. When it opened in 1989 and in its first full year of valuation in 1991, it had an assessed value of $135.6 million and paid $1.4 million in taxes. In fiscal year 2018 it was assessed at $95 million and paid $1.2 million in taxes.
Nevertheless, Emerald Square has survived as other regional malls, including Silver City Galleria in Taunton, have gone under. And those iconic anchor stores have survived multiple rounds of closings by their corporate headquarters.
"That's remarkable," Hamilton said, "and everyone here should be proud of it."
Like other retail sites, the mall has been hammered by closures required by the coronavirus pandemic. But even before a months-long shutdown this summer, there were gaps among the three tiers of storefronts.
Simon Properties, which was formerly a majority owner of the mall and also managed the property, has removed references to Emerald Square from its website. Requests for comment from Simon were referred to JLL. Simon still owns and manages one of the area's other largest retail sites, Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, and several other malls in the state.
Also unclear is the future for the J.C. Penney's site, one of the mall's original anchor stores. The Penney's chain emerged from bankruptcy earlier this month in a deal that would see Simon and other creditors take over the stores and keep them running.
US Bancorp has confirmed that it is the trustee in the Emerald Square transaction and that the servicer of the debt is Rialto Capital, based in Miami. Attempts to contact Rialto Capital for comment were not successful.
Hamilton noted he could not comment on the current ownership of Emerald Square. "The court is now dictating the parameters of the mall," he said.
Hamilton, who met with town officials earlier this week, has been spending the last few days meeting one-on-one with the mall's tenants to reassure them.
In fact, he said, "I got the green light yesterday" for holiday decorations and the possibility of a visit from Santa, as well.
Hamilton, 66, has been in the retail business for some 40 years and says "I love it more when it's the holiday season. We are working toward seeing some nice visuals out there."
He remains bullish about the site's future. "We are caretakers, not undertakers," he said. "We do not want to see it go anyplace other than up."
