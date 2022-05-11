NORTH ATTLEBORO — A year and a half after its former owners walked away, Emerald Square apparently has changed hands — or is about to.
Town Manager Michael Borg mentioned in passing Monday night at the town council’s annual budget hearing that the mall had been sold. He said few details were available.
A spokesperson for JLL, the Chicago-based management company that’s been running the 30-year-old mall since it was placed in receivership by the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts in November of 2020, declined to comment.
“At this time we have nothing to share....” Sarah Kern said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
If confirmed, the sale of the troubled mall would come as no surprise. Borg has said several times over the past months that a sale might be pending and the town is working on a change to its zoning laws to allow a mix of retail and residential uses on the property.
The fate of the mall, the town’s largest taxpayer, has been in limbo since November of 2020 after Simon Properties, the mall’s manager and part owner, said it could no longer pay the mortgage, citing a loss of revenue due to the pandemic.
Locally, Simon still owns Wrentham Village Premium Outlets and also owns several other retail sites in Massachusetts.
Emerald Square suffered another blow in April of last year when Sears closed what had been one the mall’s anchor stores.
The one-time retail macca’s other anchor stores, JC Penney and Macy’s, like most retailers, have faced their own problems. Macy’s has announced plans to close dozens of stores, although the North Attleboro location has survived several rounds of cuts. Penney emerged from bankruptcy protection last year.
Outlets for several other national chains at the mall have closed.
JLL-Retail, headquartered in Chicago, was installed as property managers by the District Court of Massachusetts while a new owner was sought. It is part of a multi-national and multi-billion dollar real estate management firm, and the largest third party management team in the country.