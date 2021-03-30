NORTH ATTLEBORO — Candidates for town council agreed the future of the struggling Emerald Square shopping mall should be a top priority for officials in the coming months.
During Monday night’s nearly 90-minute forum — cablecast live by North TV — several council hopefuls said the town must prepare for a mall that will be different from the one residents have been used to.
JoAnn Cathcart, who is seeking her second term on the council, noted the mall has long been the town’s biggest taxpayer, “but we will be working with the owners and hopefully making some changes.”
Dan Donovan, who is seeking his first two-year term on the nine member council, warned, “We should hope for the best and prepare for the worst,” but the council’s task should be to “let the professionals come up with a plan and implement the plan.”
The Route 1 mall has been in receivership since November as the management company appointed by a U.S. District Court seeks a buyer. Simon Properties, which was a part owner of the property, said in court filings it could no longer pay the mortgage, citing the loss of revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the latest blow for the 30-year-old mall, the Sears store that was one of its original anchors will close next month.
But even before that, outlets for several other national chains at the mall closed last year. The other main anchors — Macy’s and J.C. Penney — have endured years of financial uncertainty.
Last year, the town council set aside $400,000 in a stabilization fund — intended to cover abatements or unpaid taxes — in anticipation of the property’s value changing in the event of a sale.
Nine of the council candidates in the April 6 election attended Monday night’s forum at the junior high school. They included incumbents Cathcart, Justine Pare, Andrew Shanahan and John Simmons and challengers Andrea Slobogan, John Donohue Jr., Donovan, Mark Gould Jr. and Patrick Reynolds.
Incumbents Darius Gregory and Kathleen Prescott were unable to attend, while incumbent Julie Boyce did not respond to multiple requests to participate, according to Peter Gay, North TV executive director, who moderated the forum.
While the candidates discussed topics ranging from improving communications to updating the town’s website, most also voiced concern about the mall’s fate. However, they also said the town was being prudent in preparing for changes at the former retail mecca.
Gould said he recalled when the mall “was the place to be. Now Amazon is the place to be.” He noted the town’s options were limited, as the mall is private property, but added, “we need to work with the owners, to get their ideas.”
The town’s master plan, now being updated, could help as a guide, Gould said. “It could be industrial, retail. There would be businesses that would be lucky to come to North Attleboro.”
Reynolds, a former selectman, said there was “a lot of opportunity for public-private partnership” with the mall’s managers.
“I have a lot of confidence that working collaboratively, we will have some solution to that property,” he said.
Pare, the vice president of the council, noted that while “brick and mortar are on a downward trajectory,” the town can work on zoning changes that “will inable private interests to do their thing.”
Simmons agreed, noting the current town manager and administration are “working with the receiver” and the council’s job is “to execute the plan.”
For the most part, the candidates — both incumbents and challengers — agreed that the town was in a strong financial position.
Donovan praised the town’s “robust stabilization fund,” and cited the need for increased use of technology to deliver services to our residents.”
Shanahan, who three months ago was appointed to the council seat vacated by newly elected state Rep. Adam Scanlon, praised the town’s new form of government.
“We are smaller, lighter and more nimble,” he said, adding his priority would be to “enure our budget is spent efficiently.
Slobogan, who serves in a number of volunteer posts, told the forum she is “driven by a passion for this town,” and is “open to working with people of so many different backgrounds.”
The council race is one of only two contests on the April 6 ballot. There is also a three-way race for two seats on the town’s electric commission, which runs the municipal electric utility.
Election polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the high school.
