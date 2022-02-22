NORTH ATTLEBORO -- MassDOT is scheduled to conduct emergency bridge work on Interstate 295 Wednesday.
The work, which will involve bridge joint repairs on I-295 South over Old Post Road, is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Standard traffic control will be used, including the use of police details, and temporary right lane, shoulder and breakdown lane closures. Two open travel lanes will be maintained at all times.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution, MassDOT said.
All scheduled work is weather dependent.