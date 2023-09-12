The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is providing the following tips to residents whose homes sustained water damage from Monday night’s rainstorm.
- Never touch electrical equipment while you are wet or standing in water. Consider hiring a qualified electrician to assess damage to electrical systems.
- Have damaged septic tanks or leaching systems repaired as soon as possible to reduce potential health hazards.
- If your home or property is damaged, take photos or videos to document it and contact your insurance company.
- Avoid entering moving or standing floodwaters. Floodwater and mud may be contaminated by oil, gasoline, or raw sewage.
- Clean and disinfect anything that got wet. Take precautions. Wear appropriate protective equipment such as gloves, safety glasses, and face masks.
- Flooded floors and walls should be washed with a solution of two capfuls of household bleach for each gallon of water.
- Carpeting, mattresses, and upholstered furniture should be disposed of or disinfected by a professional cleaner.
- Remove and replace any drywall or other paneling that has been underwater. Use a moisture meter to make sure that wooden studs and framing are dry before replacing the drywall. Mold growth in hidden places is a significant health hazard.
- Consider using professional cleaning and repair services before attempting to repair flood-damaged property.
General safety
- Stay away from downed utility wires. Always assume a downed power line is live. Electrocution is also a serious danger in floods as electrical currents can travel through water.
- “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!” — don’t drive through flooded roads.
- Stay out of damaged buildings and away from affected areas or roads until authorities deem them safe.
- If your power is out, report it to your utility company.
- Look before you step. Debris, including broken bottles and nails can cover the ground and floors after a flood. Mud covered floors and stairs can be slippery.
- Throw away food (including canned items) that has come in contact with floodwaters. Don’t eat food from flooded gardens. Throw away any refrigerated food that was not kept at temperatures above 40 degrees for more than two hours or that has an unusual odor, color, or texture.
- Call 9-1-1 to report emergencies, including downed power lines and gas leaks.
Red Cross tips
- The Red Cross encourages those cleaning up from storm damage to wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and rubber boots, and be cautious.
- Be careful when moving furnishings or debris, because they may be waterlogged and heavier.
- Throw out items that absorb water and cannot be cleaned or disinfected. This includes mattresses, carpeting, cosmetics, stuffed animals and baby toys.
- Throw out all food, beverages and medicine exposed to flood waters and mud. When in doubt, throw it out. This includes canned goods, plastic utensils, baby bottle nipples and containers with food or liquid that has been sealed shut.
- Pump out flooded basements gradually (about one-third of the water per day) to avoid structural damage. If the water is pumped out completely in a short period of time, pressure from water-saturated soil on the outside could cause basement walls to collapse.
- Service damaged septic tanks, cesspools, pits, and leaching systems as soon as possible. Damaged sewage systems are health hazards.