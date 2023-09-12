The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is providing the following tips to residents whose homes sustained water damage from Monday night’s rainstorm.

  • Never touch electrical equipment while you are wet or standing in water. Consider hiring a qualified electrician to assess damage to electrical systems.
  • Have damaged septic tanks or leaching systems repaired as soon as possible to reduce potential health hazards.
  • If your home or property is damaged, take photos or videos to document it and contact your insurance company.
  • Avoid entering moving or standing floodwaters. Floodwater and mud may be contaminated by oil, gasoline, or raw sewage.
  • Clean and disinfect anything that got wet. Take precautions. Wear appropriate protective equipment such as gloves, safety glasses, and face masks.
  • Flooded floors and walls should be washed with a solution of two capfuls of household bleach for each gallon of water.
  • Carpeting, mattresses, and upholstered furniture should be disposed of or disinfected by a professional cleaner.
  • Remove and replace any drywall or other paneling that has been underwater. Use a moisture meter to make sure that wooden studs and framing are dry before replacing the drywall. Mold growth in hidden places is a significant health hazard.
  • Consider using professional cleaning and repair services before attempting to repair flood-damaged property.