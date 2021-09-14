ATTLEBORO -- The 3rd annual Empty Bowls Attleboro Area fundraiser will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Newell Shelter in Capron Park.
Last year's event to combat and raise awareness of hunger in the area raised over $100,000.
Money raised the past three years has alleviated food insecurity and hunger through the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative’s Food n’ Friends Program and the Attleboro YMCA.
New this year, the support will extend to the Hebron Food Pantry, Murray Church Food Pantry and help families in need to feed pets, event organizers say.
Empty Bowls has raised $150,000 over the past two years, they add, from donations, sponsors and participants.
Since its debut in 2019, a generous anonymous donor has contributed over $90,000 in challenge match dollars.
Those wishing to attend this year's event may purchase tickets at https://emptybowlsattleboro.com/2021-event-tickets/
The cost is $25 per person, which includes choice of a handcrafted bowl donated by local artisans and soup donated by Morin’s Hometown Bar and Grille.
Each bowl is a reminder of how one can help fill many empty bowls in their own neighborhood, organizers say.
Bowl pickups will be timed for social distancing. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic gear and enjoy soup in to-go containers at the park.
There will also be a sale table of ceramic pieces, an artisan raffle and entertainment by Attleboro musician Andy Solberg.
The collaborative's Food n' Friends Program cooked, packaged and distributed nearly 60,000 meals during the pandemic thanks to the success of Empty Bowls 2020.
In addition, Attleboro YMCA served 250 meals and distributed 3,900 bags of groceries over the past year with funding from the project.
For more information, visit www.emptybowlsattleboro.com.
