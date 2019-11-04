PLAINVILLE — An empty nip bottle was found in the bathroom during a Wood Elementary School dance, but Superintendent David Raiche said no one knows who put it there.
Raiche said he was informed of the find after the Oct. 25 dance. He said Principal Robin Roberts-Pratt told him there was no misbehavior or sign of intoxication among students or adults at the dance.
Raiche said in his 40 years in education he has seen older students smuggle nip bottles into schools, but never an elementary school. For that reason, he said he suspects an adult was responsible for the Wood School incident.
He also said rumors that empty beer cans were also found are false.
