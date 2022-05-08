NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Despite the blustery wind and the chill in the air, hundreds of volunteers spread out across North Attleboro on Saturday to participate in the town’s annual spring clean-up.
It was the ninth event organized by Keep North Attleboro Beautiful, a chapter of Keep Massachusetts Beautiful.
Established by executive director Marsha Goldstein several years ago, “KNAB exists to create awareness, educate the community, and effect change in the way people beautify and care for our local environment.”
“I just hated the sight of litter, and it’s something I notice that other people may not notice. I’ve realized that some people are litter-aware, and some people are not,” Goldstein said. “So, I try to get more people now to be litter-aware.”
Clean-up supplies and T-shirts were handed out at two Town Hall nights, on April 21 and April 28; those who were unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts were able to pick up any necessary materials at the high school Saturday morning.
During the clean-up, volunteers focused on eight different sites around town, each of which consisted of three or four streets in the same general vicinity. But Goldstein said volunteers were welcome to clean whatever areas they wanted to, so long as they were not on private property.
Those volunteering along Landry Avenue said they found different items discarded along the road, ranging from empty alcohol nips and discarded cigarette butts to stray Uno cards and Mr. Potato Head packaging.
North Attleboro resident Hyon Kim, who participated in the clean-up alongside his family, said he has been involved in the group’s efforts since 2016.
Having initially volunteered through his son’s role in Cub Scouts, Kim said he and his family have continued to participate in an effort to beautify North Attleboro.
“We’re just trying to keep our town clean, and it’s a good example for the kids,” he said.
Like the Kim family, volunteer Julie Almonte and her family also spent their morning participating in the clean-up, this being their second time.
While Almonte said she is motivated to participate to help keep the Earth clean, she also believes it is a wonderful opportunity for her children.
“It’s a great volunteer opportunity for little kids to get involved in, and they actually like doing it,” Almonte said. “It’s also just something that our family can do together.”
Following the clean-up, volunteers were invited to high school where there was pizza and raffles waiting for them for the first time since the start of the pandemic back in 2020.
Claude Rego, a seasoned volunteer and a North Attleboro resident, was just one of many eager for the return of the post-clean-up pizza party.
“The pizza (motivates me),” Rego said jokingly, while also acknowledging his appreciation for the social interactions facilitated by volunteering. “Other than that, I’m motivated by actually getting up early on a weekend versus hanging out at home and saying, ‘Alright, we had a rough five days, didn’t we?’”
“We just enjoy cleaning,” his daughter and fellow volunteer, Renata Rego, added.