NORTH ATTLEBORO — Retired detective sergeant and longtime police prosecutor Brian Coyle died Wednesday afternoon. He was 86.
Coyle retired in 2003 after serving 40 years on the police department, most of that as a detective and as a police prosecutor in Attleboro District Court.
“It’s an end of an era,” said retired police lieutenant David Dawes, who was friendly with both Coyle and his older brother, retired police chief John D. Coyle Jr., who died Nov. 10.
Beneath a gruff exterior on the job and in the courtroom, Brian Coyle’s friends and defense lawyers say he had a heart of gold and was very fair and reasonable.
Beside his devotion to police work and loyalty to those who served under him, Coyle was also remembered for his devotion to his family and his Catholic faith.
Dawes, who worked as a detective under Brian Coyle and learned the ropes from him on being a police prosecutor, said Coyle was a tough task master but had a good sense of humor.
“It was hard work and long hours but he made it enjoyable,” Dawes said.
Proud of his Irish heritage, Coyle signed his paperwork with a green felt tip pen and many defendants even shook his hand after their cases were disposed of in court.
“He could be tough but he had common sense on how to deal with certain defendants. He always said, ‘You can’t bring people to the point where they can’t be productive citizens.’ And he wasn’t afraid of judges. He stood his ground,” Dawes said.
Coyle was the longest serving police prosecutor and received the first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award from the Attleboro District Court Bar Association.
After his retirement, he was also awarded the prestigious St. Thomas More Medal by the Fall River Diocese at their annual Red Mass. Coyle was very proud of the award, which is given to honor recipients’ work in the legal system.
Coyle also started a program where certain juvenile offenders could do community service at the police station, washing cruisers and doing janitorial work on Saturdays.
Coyle was also a big sports fan, especially Boston College and Notre Dame football teams. He and now retired detective Daniel Arrighi would go to Boston and South Bend, Ind., to watch the teams play.
“When he was in charge of detectives he treated us like family,” Arrighi said, adding that Coyle even took time to watch his son play Pop Warner football at Hayward Field in Attleboro.
“He made you work really hard but he rewarded you if you put an effort into your cases,” Arrighi said. “He will be missed.”
Retired police chief John Reilly, who also worked as a detective under Coyle, said Coyle “helped me understand many of life’s important lessons involving loyalty, pride and hard work.”
“Underneath his rough exterior,” Reilly said, “he was a kind man with a remarkable ability to make people laugh. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family who he loved more than anything.”
Retired police chief Michael Gould Sr. called Coyle a mentor who dedicated himself to all aspects of police work.
“Brian was a common sense person who helped me in my 44 years on the department. Brian was a tough cop but he had a heart of gold. He was always willing to help people in need and he will be sorely missed by many people,” Gould said.
Before he became a full-time police officer walking a downtown beat in 1965, Coyle worked at Texas Instruments. But in an interview with The Sun Chronicle in 2003, he said he always wanted to follow his older brother into law enforcement.
Besides being a police officer, Coyle got a waiver to also work as a janitor cleaning the police station when headquarters was on Mason Avenue.
From time to time, some prisoners did not always treat the janitor so kind. They were surprised later when they saw Coyle across the courtroom from the prisoners dock dressed in a suit at the prosecutors’ desk.
Coyle was educated in North Attleboro schools, played football at North Attleboro High School and then joined the U.S. Marines, serving from 1956 to 1959 at U.S. bases and in Okinawa, Japan.
After being discharged, Coyle came home and married his high school sweetheart, Leonie Lalancette, the same year. They have two daughters, Lisa and Patricia, and three grandchildren, Brian, Kerrin and Bridget.
Arrangements have not yet been made.
