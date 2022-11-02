poirers

Kevin and Betty Poirier unveil a plaque bearing their names at Community Field in North Attleboro last Friday.

 Town of North Attleboro photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A little corner of Community Field will be forever the Poiriers’.

The town dedicated the north end zone of the historic home of the Red Rocketeers football team to the longtime public servants at Friday’s game between North Attleboro High and King Philip Regional.

