NORTH ATTLEBORO — A little corner of Community Field will be forever the Poiriers’.
The town dedicated the north end zone of the historic home of the Red Rocketeers football team to the longtime public servants at Friday’s game between North Attleboro High and King Philip Regional.
Kevin and Betty Poirier unveiled the monument themselves at the game.
“Kevin and Betty have put family, community, and public service in the forefront in their lives,” a posting on the town’s Facebook page said Monday.
Steven Carvalho, parks and recreation director, said the Parks Commission had planned the dedication for months, although “COVID got in the way, somewhat.” The commission wanted to recognize the couple for what they had done, not only for recreation, but for the town as a whole, he said.
Kevin and Betty Poirier, both lifelong residents, served in multiple posts in and out of town government.
Kevin Poirier was a state representative for more than 23 years. His wife Betty succeeded him and served on Beacon Hill for another two decades.
Betty Poirier retired two years ago after deciding not to seek an 11th term. Kevin Poirier, who returned to public service as town clerk, retired last year.
The Poiriers were no strangers to Community Field before this. Kevin Poirier, a member of the North Attleboro High Class of 1959, was captain of the Rocketeers 1958 football team and is a member of the North Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame. Betty Poirier, who also graduated in 1959, was a drum majorette for three years.
Betty Poirier continues to serve as a member of the Downtown Associates of North Attleboro, is a board member of the Make a Splash Organization that supports World War II Memorial Pool, and founded “Betty’s Angels” with St. Mary’s Guild, which supports those in need within the community.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.