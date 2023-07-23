Looff-carousel-Slater-Park-RI

The Slater Park Looff Carousel in Pawtucket.

 Slater Park

PAWTUCKET -- National Merry-Go Round Day is Tuesday and one way to celebrate it is to take a turn on the Slater Memorial Park Looff Carousel.

The historic carousel will be providing free rides to all visitors from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.