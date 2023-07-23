PAWTUCKET -- National Merry-Go Round Day is Tuesday and one way to celebrate it is to take a turn on the Slater Memorial Park Looff Carousel.
The historic carousel will be providing free rides to all visitors from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Friends of the Looff Carousel will have a welcome booth at the carousel from 3 to 8 p.m., where they will be selling Looff Carousel Christmas ornaments, trivets, coasters, mugs, magnets and other items to support the operation and restoration of the carousel.
Also, about 20 artists from the Blackstone Valley will have booths set up throughout the park, including at the Potter Casino, home of the Rhode Island Watercolor Society and the carousel, between noon and 2 p.m.
Two-time Grammy award-winning artist and Seekonk resident Bill Harley will be performing as part of the weekly scheduled Slater Park Children’s Performance Series from 6 to 7 p.m.
Harley is recognized internationally by audiences and peers as one of the finest performing storytellers in the country through music and books.
The event is sponsored by the Pawtucket Parks and Recreation Division in collaboration with the Friends of the Slater Park Looff Carousel.
July 25 is chosen as National Merry-Go-Round Day because it coincides with the day when the first U.S. patent for the modern carousel was given to William Schneider of Davenport, Iowa, in 1871.
The Slater Park Looff Carousel is a nationally-recognized carousel built by Charles I. D. Looff in 1895 and moved to Slater Memorial Park in 1910.
The carousel is open daily through August, weather permitting, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on Wednesdays.
For more information, visit the Slater Park Looff Carousel Facebook page.
