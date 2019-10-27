ATTLEBORO -- State Rep. Jim Hawkins is sponsoring a hearing on the environment Tuesday night at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St.
The hearing is the latest in his series of forums on top issues and will touch on climate change and energy policy. It will start at 6:30 p.m.
Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said he was asked to organize the forum by people interested in environmental issues.
Groups that will be participating include Environmental League of Massachusetts, Citizens Against the Rehoboth Compressor Station, Coalition of Social Justice, Attleboro Land Trust, and Unitarian Universalist Action Group.
Speakers will include state Senators Becca Rausch, D-Needham, and Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro.
Hawkins said he is expecting a large turnout because so many groups are involved.
He has previously held forums on health care, opioid addiction and other issues.
