ATTLEBORO — There’s more cleanup money coming for the Walton & Lonsbury Superfund site on North Avenue but how much is not yet known.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced that approximately $1 billion in funding became available from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to start cleanup projects at 22 Superfund sites throughout the nation. They include three in Massachusetts: the Walton & Lonsbury site, the Creese and Cook Tannery site in Danvers and the Nyanza site in Ashland.

