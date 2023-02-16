ATTLEBORO — There’s more cleanup money coming for the Walton & Lonsbury Superfund site on North Avenue but how much is not yet known.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced that approximately $1 billion in funding became available from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to start cleanup projects at 22 Superfund sites throughout the nation. They include three in Massachusetts: the Walton & Lonsbury site, the Creese and Cook Tannery site in Danvers and the Nyanza site in Ashland.
An estimate for additional work at the Walton & Lonsbury site in 2019 put the price tag at $22 million, but that was four years ago and costs have gone up.
EPA spokesman Dave Deegan said the exact amount has yet to be calculated.
“Unfortunately we don’t have an exact or final figure for you,” he said in an email Thursday. “As you might recall, the EPA Record of Decision for the site (issued in 2019) estimated a total cleanup cost of $22 million. However, the final amount the site receives will be determined based on current costs and bids for the work to be completed.”
But, Deegan added, the extra funding provided by the bill will free up other EPA money for other sites.
“It’s also worth noting that thanks to this bill, funding being applied to sites like Walton & Lonsbury… frees up more of our ‘normal’ appropriation of Superfund cleanup funds to be applied elsewhere,” he said. “So we’re hopeful to make faster progress on other sites needing funding as well as this one in your community.”
Remedial work to be completed at Walton & Lonsbury includes “removal and off-site disposal of remaining facility features such as the concrete floor slab; soil excavation and soil mixing at the property and off-site disposal of contaminated soil; extension of the existing permeable reactive barrier along Bliss Brook; soil treatment along the west side of North Avenue.”
Work at the 3-acre site as well as in adjoining wetlands and neighborhoods — where the pollution, including cancer-causing hexavalent chromium, spread during the 67 years of of the plant’s operation — has been in progress since 2010 and has cost at least $15 million.
Immediate threats were remediated by 2014 and since then officials have been taking air, water and soil samples and analyzing them to determine the amount and extent of pollution as well what to do about it.
Work began in 2010 with an “emergency removal action” to eliminate “imminent threats.”
The plant was razed during that phase.
Area lawmakers were pleased with the latest EPA action.
“Congress has delivered historic investments to ensure the EPA has the resources it needs to finally tackle polluted sites and to finish these projects once and for all,” U.S. Senator Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., said in a press release.
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, a Democrat who represents the Attleboro area in Congress, said “clean soil and clean water are vital.”
“I look forward to continued partnership with Attleboro leaders and the EPA as we heal our environment,” he said.
Out of the 22 sites to receive funding for new cleanup projects, 60% are in communities with the potential for environmental justice concerns, a press release said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.