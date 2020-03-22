NORTH ATTLEBORO — Boro Sand and Stone Corp. has agreed to pay a $90,300 penalty for allegedly violating the federal Clean Air Act.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it reached the settlement with the concrete and stone producer located at 192 Plain St.
The EPA had cited Boro Sand and Stone for violations of two federal Clean Air Act regulations at its facility.
The EPA alleged Boro failed to comply with regulations at two of the facility’s rock crushers that used diesel engines to generate electricity to power the crushers.
After receiving a notice from the EPA in November 2019, Boro shut down both rock crushers and stopped using the diesel generators, the agency said.
Boro has since invested in a new utility line to supply electricity to its rock-crushing operations. Boro also conducted the required visible emissions testing of its rock crushing equipment, the EPA added.
The business’s actions reduced emissions of carbon monoxide, hazardous air pollutants, and particulates (dust and grit) at the facility, the agency said.
“Boro was cooperative throughout EPA’s enforcement investigation and in settlement negotiations,” the EPA said.
Businesses that use stationary diesel engines to generate electric power should verify that their engines comply with relevant Clean Air Act regulations, particularly if the engines are greater than 300 horsepower, the EPA said. EPA New England’s enforcement office continues to find diesel generators that are out of compliance — sometimes even when the generators are being serviced under long-term contracts.
