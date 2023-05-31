A day after smoke darkened the sky, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that air quality may have elevated concentrations of fine particle air pollution due to wildfires in Nova Scotia.
The smoke from the wildfires created a thick haze and odor of burnt rubber throughout the Attleboro area Tuesday afternoon, resulting in firefighters responding to investigate smoke complaints.
The air quality in the Attleboro area was moderate Tuesday but was good Wednesday, according to the agency.
The quality was subject to change, the EPA said.
During the times that significant smoke is in the area, the agency recommends that people with preexisting medical conditions remain indoors with windows closed while circulating indoor air with a fan or air conditioner.
Exposure to elevated fine particle pollution levels may cause breathing problems, aggravate asthma, and other pre-existing lung diseases, according to the EPA.
When pollution levels are elevated, the EPA says people should refrain from strenuous outdoor activity, especially children and adults with respiratory problems.
The wildfires are continuing as the Canadian region struggles with record-breaking heat. They have spanned more than 25,000 acres, destroyed buildings, required thousands to flee and produced huge plumes of smoke that reached Southern New England and states further south.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.