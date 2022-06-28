NORTH ATTLEBORO — Admitting that it might lead to “sticker shock” for local residents, the superintendent of schools told the town council last week that the cost of replacing the running track and bleachers at the high school had gone up sharply.
John Antonucci, speaking to the council at its June 22 meeting, said that complying with state and federal rules on restrooms and handicap access and accounting for inflation will mean the long-anticipated project will have a price tag of nearly $6 million, rather than the original $1.8 million estimate.
“We have to be realistic about the scope of this project,” Antonucci told the councilors. “The goal is to get this done and have a project the town can be proud of.”
Town Manager Michael Borg was somewhat more optimistic. He is asking councilors to set aside $5 million, including $2.8 million in federal aid funds and the $1.8 million already approved for borrowing. Using the town’s free cash account and with some care, he said, the town could “bring this across the finish line” without further borrowing.
The council’s finance committee was scheduled to take up the financing at its meeting Wednesday. The project is on the agenda for a special council meeting Thursday.
Antonucci, who began as superintendent in August, told councilors, “I feel we have been doing this project a little backwards.” The full scope of the work wasn’t clear until the engineers for the town produced a master plan earlier this year.
Then the bids for the field and the bleachers came in this month higher than estimate, the superintendent said. Low bid for the track was just over $1 million and the bleachers came in at $2.27 million. That doesn’t take into account the costs of a new concession stand and code-compliant restrooms.
“We are not making these numbers up,” Antonucci said. “This is the market.”
A 2019 inspection found the 1970s-vintage bleachers at Raymond Beaupre Field unsafe. They were demolished at the start of 2020. Since then, major events, including high school graduations, have been moved to Community Field behind Community School and the town hall.
Antonucci said the track at the high school dates to the building’s construction in 1973 and was evidently renovated after 25 years. The track “has reached the end of its useful life,” he said, and simply resurfacing it is no longer an option, he said.
Council Vice President John Simmons — who was presiding at the meeting — noted that “people have complained about the project,” mostly, he added, “about the fact it’s not done.”
Councilor Kathleen Prescott lamented that “we have done this wrong every step of the way,” and, with other demands on town funding, said officials need to be sure “that it’s wrapped up.”
Councilors referred the request to the finance subcommittee.