ATTLEBORO — High food prices have left many looking for help to feed their families.
A group of volunteers is planning to serve up bowls and cups of soup on Saturday, Sept. 23, to raise funds to aid in the fight against food insecurity.
Now in its fifth year, organizers of Empty Bowls of Attleboro say that help is especially needed now as inflation has strained many Attleboro families’ food budgets.
“It is extremely important that we all realize that food insecurity is not going away,” Donna Bliss, one of the group’s members, said. “Food prices are rising and many families are looking for help.”
Several local artists are working to create a total of 500 bowls for the event to take place at the Newell Shelter at Capron Park. Each will be sold with a choice of four soups prepared by Morin’s, which has donated soups each year of the fundraiser, Bliss said. The cost per bowl is $25. Bliss Dairy also offers a coupon for a free small ice cream cone with every bowl purchased.
On the day of the event, there will be a raffle table of special items made by local artists. There will also be a sale table of many different bowls, mugs and handmade items.
The group’s goal is to raise to raise approximately $113,000 this year to reach a five-year total of $500,000. “We are fortunate to have a matching grant for donations received,” Bliss said.
Proceeds from the fundraiser in the past have gone to the Attleboro Interfaith Collaborative (Food n’ Friends Kitchens), Hebron and Murray food pantries, Attleboro-Norton YMCA Senior Meals Program, and Friends of the Attleboro Animal Shelter Food N’ Friends Kitchen.
A bowl can be purchased online at Empty Bowls of Attleboro 2023. Follow the directions to purchase a ticket for a bowl at a specific time. To pick up your bowl, go to the park at the indicated time. Bowls will be presented on several tables and the purchaser can pick out the bowl they desire.
This year’s sponsors include the Attleboro Rotary, the Robbins Family, the Larson Cederburg Foundation and Sturdy Memorial Hospital and Associates.
The other Empty Bowls committee members are Sarah Mott, Sally Cobb, Martha Machnik and David Laferriere.
