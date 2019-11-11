NORTON — Wheaton College is holding educational events this week following two hate incidents, including one in which a swastika was found on the door of a Jewish student.
The vandalism last Thursday at Pine Hall was the second in less than two weeks at the college. In the previous incident, on Oct. 27, derogatory words against women were written and a swastika drawn on a white board in a common area at Pine Hall.
“We recognize that these incidents impact everyone in our community and faculty and staff may need space and time to debrief these incidents,” Peony Fhagen, associate provost for diversity and faculty development, told staff and faculty in an email obtained by The Sun Chronicle.
Campus police are investigating the incidents but no suspect or suspects have been identified, Michael Graca, a spokesperson at Wheaton, said Monday.
“The investigation is still open,” Graca said, adding that Norton police and the Anti-Defamation League have been notified of the incidents.
In an email to the Wheaton community after the swastika incident, college president Dennis Hanno said it “runs counter to our values as an institution. The swastika is a symbol of anti-Semitism, white supremacy and genocide. It represents a threat to Jewish people, and an affront to every member of the Wheaton community.”
Hanno said security was stepped up at Pine Hall and that counseling and other support was available on campus. He also urged students to report any information they think may be related to the incidents.
Fhagen urged faculty to demonstrate to students that they aware of the incidents and recognize them as acts of hate and bias. Fhagen also encouraged faculty to take time during classes and meetings to let students “express their reactions, emotions and ideas about these incidents.”
On Tuesday, there will be a discussion on campus about Sophie Scholl, a German student and anti-Nazi political activist who was active within the White Rose nonviolent resistance group in Nazi Germany.
On Friday, the history and meaning of the swastika will be discussed.
Last week, there was a solidarity rally on campus and other events.
In 2017, there were 1,143 hate crimes reported on 11,210 college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Education. That was a 12.6 percent drop from the 1,309 hate crimes reported the previous year following a spike from 2015. No statistics were available from the department for 2018.
