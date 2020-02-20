NORFOLK -- Happy birthday, Norfolk! The town turns 150 Sunday.
Norfolk was incorporated on Feb. 23, 1870, and planning is underway to mark the milestone. Two major events already on the calendar: a dinner and a parade.
The historical commission is sponsoring a birthday dinner starting at 5 p.m., Saturday, May 9, at King Philip Middle School of King Street.
Citizens from North Wrentham and Norfolk, representing three centuries of the town's history, will be honored "time travelers" at the dinner.
Among the travelers will be Walter Holmes, H. Olive Day, Josiah Ware, Charlotte Ware, Maurice Winslow, Agnes Bristol, the Rev. David Avery, Horace Hamlin, the Rev. Daniel Rounds, Jerusha Pond, Bertha Fales and Moses Thacher.
Also part of the festivities will be an art show of Hamlin paintings and music by the King Philip Chamber. All are invited.
Tickets are $40 and will be available for purchase at www.norfolk.ma.us and in the town clerk's office starting April 1.
To learn more about the party, go to the historical commission's page on the town website or call the historical commission office at 508-528-1408, Ext. 213.
The committee is planning a parade on Sunday, Sept. 13.
Due to budget constraints, it is asking for donations to a 150th Parade Fund.
Checks can be made out to the Town of Norfolk, and note "Parade Fund" on the check. For more information, visit www.norfolk.ma.us.
The parade committee is also asking groups and organizations who want to march in the parade to email Donna Jones at djones64@hotmail.com or Paul Terrio at phterrio@gmail.com.
Meanwhile, the 150th Anniversary Parade Committee is meeting at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, in Room 204 of Town Hall.
