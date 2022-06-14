WRENTHAM -- Almost 50 students and staff from an Everett charter school escaped injury Tuesday morning when their bus and a car collided on Route 1 in the area of Supercharged Entertainment.
The bus was carrying 46 seventh graders and staff from the Pioneer Charter School of Science when the crash occurred about 10 a.m., Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
The drivers were also not injured, according to the chief.
The students were on a field trip to the popular indoor go-kart and gaming facility, McGrath said.