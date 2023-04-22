The Earth is billions of years old, but Earth Day, celebrated today, is just 53, born out of the slimy rivers and smoggy air that plagued the United States in the late 1960s.
Humans made a mess of the planet very quickly, mostly due to the Industrial Revolution.
One of the notable books that helped to propel the Earth Day effort was Rachel Carson’s 1962 bestseller “Silent Spring,” which is credited with alerting the nation to the dangers of pesticides and other pollutants that would kill birds, insects and other wildlife and would actually create a “silent spring,” interrupting the cycle of life.
Something had to be done.
So Earth Day was established on April 22, 1970. The Nixon administration established the Environmental Protection Agency in December of the same year.
And so the journey to a cleaner environment began.
It is working.
Rivers are cleaner and the air is too.
Many rules have been written in order to keep the Earth cleaner and many more have been written on how to clean it up.
Wildlife has returned to the woods around the Attleboro area, including deer, coyotes, raccoons, opossums, beavers, bald eagles, hawks and other animals.
And there are even fish in the Ten Mile River, which for decades served as a sewer for factories along its banks.
According to U.S. News and World Report, Massachusetts is ranked at 17th in the nation for low pollution. Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island are also among the least polluted.
The publication ranks the state’s air and water quality at No. 2 in the nation.
But today much of the emphasis is shifting to climate change.
Scientists say the earth is warming and that will lead to worse weather, death and destruction.
One description from the Southeast New England Program, a climate change group and publication, describes it this way.
“Climate change, including rising temperatures, sea level rise, stronger storms, more intense freeze-thaw cycles, and increased frequency of drought are creating immeasurable challenges for communities.”
While it is a worldwide issue, local communities are working on it too, and climate change is definitely on the radar in Mansfield.
Environmental and Conservation Planner Katelyn Gonyer pointed to an article featuring Mansfield in the Southeast New England Program (SNEP) Newsletter published this month.
It heralded Mansfield as one of the leading communities fighting climate change.
“Over the past five years, the Town of Mansfield has launched an ambitious portfolio of conservation and climate-focused projects – from storm water management upgrades and water quality measures to trail stewardship and public education,” according to the publication.
And the town had some help.
“SNEP network partners, Mass Audubon, Cape Cod Commission, SRPEDD, and the Blackstone Watershed Collaborative along with partnering organizations, including Mass Rivers Alliance, have developed a comprehensive curriculum program to improve community climate resilience in Massachusetts,” the article said.
It is a curriculum followed by the town.
One of the ways to do that is through local regulations that include rules for “low-impact development.”
And the curriculum highlights the “bylaw review tool.”
“The bylaw review tool can help municipalities reduce the negative impacts of climate change by…comparing what is on the books with current best practices and identify opportunities to create change,” according to the article. “At the local level, municipalities have significant power to avoid these impacts by implementing land use policies and development designs. Municipalities can be proactive by adopting rules that support nature-based solutions to combat climate change.”
Gonyer also mentioned other things on which the town is working and noted that she was recently asked to sit on SRPEDD’s (Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District) Regional Resilience Plan Steering Committee.
“With the assistance of SRPEDD, we are currently updating our 2016 Open Space Plan with an entire section on Climate Change Resiliency Planning,” she said.
In 2022, the SNEP network provided the funds to receive technical assistance from Syracuse University to conduct an Organization Capacity Assessment of the town’s current ability to adapt to climate change and provide recommendations to become more resilient, Gonyer said.
“I will be working on prioritizing those recommendations and developing a plan for implementation,” she said.
“We are currently updating our Hazard Mitigation Plan under a FEMA grant,” Gonyer said. “This planning document will include a section on climate change hazards and how to prepare.”
In 2020, she completed training for the Association of Climate Control Officers (ACCO) program under a grant from SNEP.
“In the next couple of years, I will be proposing changes to the wetlands and storm water bylaws to help our community prepare for climate change impacts,” Gonyer said.
That would include a special committee.
“I would like to establish an in-house ‘Climate Change Resiliency Advisory Team’ with staff from several departments …to internally review, assess, and assist in the implementation of all of these efforts,” she said.
In Attleboro
In Attleboro, Nick Wyllie, the city’s environmental planner and conservation agent, said the city is active on the climate change front.
“Through the Green Communities program, the city has been taking initiatives to improve energy efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint,” he said. “In 2021, the city adopted its Hazard Mitigation Plan and Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Plan. This plan focuses on addressing natural hazards and climate change impacts by compiling a list of actions the city can take to bolster its resiliency.”
Adoption of the plan makes Attleboro eligible for grants to fund its efforts.
“This grant program is designed to help communities address vulnerabilities and improve resiliency to climate change impacts,” Wyllie said.
In Norton
Other towns like Norton are also trying to figure out how best to address climate change.
John Thomas, director of Norton’s conservation department, said it’s a huge job, but everyone must contribute.
“Climate change is a very large task to tackle,” he said.
But the effort in Norton is there.
“We’ve been trying to do a lot with sustainability and to reduce our human impact on the environment,” he said.
Currently, Norton has no recycling center and that’s one of the goals of the town, Thomas said.
“We will be trying to bring more recycling into the town,” he said. “Something definitely will be happening in the near future. The biggest challenge is getting funding. A recycling facility would cost of a lot of money.”
Thomas also said the town is trying to promote more “green infrastructure” to help reduce its “carbon footprint.”
He said the establishment of “rain gardens” and the restoration of wetlands are high on the priority list.
Thomas said the goals are clear.
“Building climate resilience will be key for effective climate sustainability and health,” he said.
He said there are two areas that are important.
“As we assess implementation of ‘nature-based solutions’ in town, there are two categories I would highlight, large watershed and landscape practices and small scale residential or onsite practices,” he said. “Nature-based solutions, to name a few, could involve, land conservation, wetland restoration and protection, greenway and open space preservation, storm water and compensatory flooding, rain gardens, etc.”
Funding is always a problem; grant opportunities are there to help.
“Climate resilience can be challenging, but there are support outlet groups like Southeast New England Program network locally and grant opportunities from the state which assist local communities through the process,” he said.
Other area towns are also working to combat climate change and any future impacts.
In North Attleboro
North Attleboro, for example, is preparing for climate change on several fronts.
“We have installed electric vehicle charging stations in several locations,” including town hall, the high school, the electric department, and the Municipal Parking Lot, Town Manager Michael Borg said in an email. “When possible, we procure hybrid vehicles and/or vehicles with comparable fuel efficiency.”
The town is also changing to more efficient lighting and there have been annual energy conservation upgrades in the schools, the town manager added.
The town is eligible for Green Communities grants each year for such work because it has adopted a state building code that promotes energy savings.
The Stretch Code came into place in Massachusetts in 2009 and several area communities have adopted it. It calls for more stringent energy efficiency requirements to help the state reach its ambitious greenhouse gas emissions goals of a 50 percent reduction by 2030, and net-zero emissions by 2050.
According to an article from GreenBiz.com, “Twenty-seven percent of Massachusetts’ emissions come from onsite combustion of fossil fuels in residential and commercial buildings,” making the commercial and residential guidelines outlined in the Stretch Code an essential part of the state’s vision for a green future.
Borg said energy savings is “a town-wide effort.”
“We ask each department to bring forth any ideas or initiatives relative to climate change and conservation of town resources,” he said.
The recent purchase of fire apparatus includes a number of tools that were previously gas operated that are now battery operated, he noted.
North Attleboro is also doing its part to alleviate the impact of climate change, targeting some areas that have been prone to flooding along the Ten Mile River.
The long-planned dredging of the Ten Mile between Whiting’s Pond and Falls Pond has been a goal of town officials to reduce flooding near the center of town and remove toxic materials from the river bottom dating from the time when the river’s banks were lined with jewelry makers.
“I would say that climate change impacts” the river, Borg said. “The actions that we are taking are designed to mitigate those impacts and are directly tied to the projects we are working” on with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Borg has called the dredging project “our greatest priority in the town’s Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Plan.”
The federal government has allocated $1.5 million towards wetland restoration design in two areas along Route 1: south of Fisher Street and north of River Street for the Ten Mile River.
Also, the town has received a second federal Congressional earmark for $1.5 million that is being considered for a riverbed restoration project from Chestnut Street to Route 1, including two culvert crossings within Route 1, pending approval by FEMA.
“It’s important to note that these funds are federal appropriations and are not local tax dollars,” town officials said in a statement. “The town manager and the town council continue to prioritize the Ten Mile River project and seek funding from both the Commonwealth and the federal government to help with this problem at every opportunity.
“The town remains committed to the restoration of the Ten Mile River, and the allocation of the federal funds towards the project is a positive development,” officials added. “It will be important to ensure the funds are used effectively and efficiently to achieve the desired outcomes.”
In Foxboro
Foxboro, through its DPW, has been working through the state’s Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness, or MVP, program to prepare for climate change.
“The major focus on the MVP program to date has been on localized and regional flooding,” DPW Director Christopher Gallagher said in an email. “We are currently working with the Neponset River Watershed Association on a regional study with several of the other towns that fall within the Neponset River Watershed.”
Foxboro had a proposal at a 2021 town meeting to adopt the state’s Stretch building code that calls for energy-saving measures. The request failed and has not been brought back.
Despite not adopting the code, Foxboro hasn’t stood still in the area of energy savings.
“The Central Maintenance (Facilities) Department in town consistently looks at town buildings, including schools, for energy reduction projects,” Gallagher said. “To my knowledge the majority of the ‘low hanging fruit,’ lighting and HVAC, has already been upgraded to energy efficient equipment.”
In Plainville
Like several other area communities, Plainville is certified by the state as a Green Community, which involved changes to its building codes, among other initiatives, and yields state grant money for energy saving steps.
“We have just installed electric charging stations at town hall that are available for public use,” said Christopher Yarworth, director of planning and development and the town’s conservation agent.
“We have also adopted new storm water regulations that use new rainfall data adapted for climate change,” Yarworth said.
The town is also looking into the benefits of installing solar panels at municipal sites.
In Wrentham
“The town has taken several steps to address and prepare for climate change,” said Rachel Benson, director of planning and economic development.
In 2018, Wrentham completed a Hazard Mitigation Plan and Municipal Vulnerability Plan, both which identified inland flooding as the greatest climate hazard.
“The highest priority mitigation measures noted in these plans were adopting a storm water bylaw, creating an Open Space and Recreation Plan, adopting stronger local wetland regulations, and restoring the lake systems,” Benson said in an email. “All of these items have been completed or are in the process of being completed in the next year or so.”
Eagle Dam near Lake Pearl was noted as a threat in both of the plans, and the state has been moving towards prioritizing funding for the removal of superfluous dams, the planner added.
The town has been working with the Charles River Watershed Association and engineering firm Weston & Sampson of Foxboro on the dam project.
There is ongoing work to assess flooding hazards of a dam breach, opportunities for restoration of Eagle Brook, and feasibility of and incentives for dam removal.
Several area residents have been fighting to keep the dam, citing concerns over the impact on surrounding surface and groundwater and wildlife.
The dam creates Eagle Pond that is a haven for wildlife, including eagles, residents point out.
“The Town continues to work towards implementing the numerous recommendations from the plans” as well as those outlined in the town’s new Master Plan that guides growth and federal requirements, Benson said.
“This work is completed through the use of state and federal competitive grants and with the help” of experts,” Benson said.