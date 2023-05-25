WRENTHAM — Sweatt Beach, the town beach on Lake Pearl which opens this weekend and has been open to area residents in recent years, is being restricted to those living in the King Philip towns and Franklin this summer.
Under a new policy, the popular beach will only be open to residents of Wrentham, Plainville, Norfolk and Franklin, Town Administrator Kevin Sweet and Recreation Director Jeff Plympton said.
During the early years of the pandemic, Sweatt Beach was open to the general public.
Historically, however, the beach has only been open to residents of Wrentham, Plainville, and Norfolk, and that policy is being followed again, officials said. Franklin residents are also welcome.
Some area residents have been reaching out to The Sun Chronicle, inquiring about the policy that prohibits them from using the beach.
Sweatt Beach officially opens to the public Saturday and will be open only on weekends until June 10. After that, the beach will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.
Those wishing to use the beach have to pay for daily passes; cash or credit card are accepted.
Rates are $7 for those 16 and older, $5 for children.
There is no entrance fee for children under 2 and Wrentham senior citizens.
Seasonal family passes are available for $250 for Wrentham residents only. Passes can be purchased at the beach.
The beach is staffed with a lifeguard during its hours of operation.
The beach closes for the season on Aug. 27.