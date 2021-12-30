NORTH ATTLEBORO — You just can’t keep a good Facebook page down.
Everything North Attleboro, a popular site on the social media forum, is back weeks after an earlier administrator declared it “dead.”
The page returned to Facebook on Monday with the same photo of town hall as its logo and the same local focus.
The page, which had drawn nearly 9,000 followers in its almost six years of existence, had been a forum for both newcomers and longtime residents seeking a good slice of pizza, a reliable handyman or news about a missing pet.
But some more political discussions had generated controversy, too.
Earlier this month followers of the page were greeted with a note from administrator Jim Roach that the page was “paused” and would not return.
In an email to The Sun Chronicle, Roach said running the page “got to be a full-time job.” He said the page was effectively “dead.”
Contentious comments over the recently opened Let’s Go Brandon store on North Main Street that sells pro-Donald Trump merchandise was one factor, he said. The other was a series of posts and deletions generated by a page follower who identified himself as a Black North Attleboro resident and wrote about what he saw as racism in town.
“Again many complaints about the post and the replies so they were removed. I was asked to do a video sit down with this person so he could post it on Facebook. After consulting my attorney I declined and made the decision to leave Facebook all together,” Roach wrote.
The new incarnation of Everything North Attleboro returned shortly after a news story about the original’s demise appeared in The Sun Chronicle.
Unlike the former version, this Everything North Attleboro page is public; there’s no need to apply and then wait to be approved.
David Rosati, who is currently listed as administrator of the page, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its return.
Several posters took note of the new version, however, including one who identified himself as local resident Christopher Hunter. He asked, “Do you think it will ever be addressed why this page was paused over 3 weeks ago or do you think it’s in the towns (sic) best interest to act as if nothing ever happened at all per usual?”
Other posters noted in reply that there were other pages devoted to doings around town.
However, several others posted that they welcomed the page’s return, including Siobhan McCann who wrote, “Can’t we just be happy it’s back on?”
And, in fact, Everything North Attleboro seems to be picking up where it left off. The most recent post on Wednesday morning was from a person looking for a good local tattoo parlor. She had already gotten 34 replies.
